Champions in the men's and women's singles events will clinch a cool €2.55m each upon victory, with €67k afforded to those who fall at the first hurdle.

Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek return as defending champions eager to retain their titles and top up their bank accounts in the process – but they face immense pressure from elite contenders around them.

RadioTimes.com brings you up to speed with all French Open 2025 prize money figures across the men's, women's and doubles tournaments.

French Open 2025 prize money – Men's and Women's Singles

Total amounts per player. Confirmed in euros, approximate in GBP.

Winner – £2.2m (€2.55m)

Runner-up – £1.1m (€1.275m)

Semi-finals – £592k (€690k)

Quarter-finals – £377k (€440k)

Round 4 – £227k (€265k)

Round 3 – £144k (€168k)

Round 2 – £100k (€117k)

Round 1 – £67k (€78k)

French Open 2025 prize money – Men's and Women's Doubles

Total amounts per pair. Confirmed in euros, approximate in GBP.

Winner – £495k (€590k)

Runner-up – £248k (€295k)

Semi-finals – £124k (€148k)

Quarter-finals – £67k (€80k)

Round 3 – £37k (€43.5k)

Round 2 – £23k (€27.5k)

Round 1 – £15k (€17.5k)

A world of sport, direct to your inbox Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.