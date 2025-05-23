French Open 2025 prize money round by round: How much will players earn?
French Open 2025 prize money has been confirmed. We have the full breakdown of men's, women's and doubles amounts on offer.
The French Open is all about pride and prestige, proving you are the best tennis player in the world on clay and, of course, a huge pay day.
The total prize purse for the tournament is up 5.2% year-on-year with €56,352,000 to be split between competitors across the disciplines.
Champions in the men's and women's singles events will clinch a cool €2.55m each upon victory, with €67k afforded to those who fall at the first hurdle.
Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek return as defending champions eager to retain their titles and top up their bank accounts in the process – but they face immense pressure from elite contenders around them.
RadioTimes.com brings you up to speed with all French Open 2025 prize money figures across the men's, women's and doubles tournaments.
French Open 2025 prize money – Men's and Women's Singles
Total amounts per player. Confirmed in euros, approximate in GBP.
- Winner – £2.2m (€2.55m)
- Runner-up – £1.1m (€1.275m)
- Semi-finals – £592k (€690k)
- Quarter-finals – £377k (€440k)
- Round 4 – £227k (€265k)
- Round 3 – £144k (€168k)
- Round 2 – £100k (€117k)
- Round 1 – £67k (€78k)
French Open 2025 prize money – Men's and Women's Doubles
Total amounts per pair. Confirmed in euros, approximate in GBP.
- Winner – £495k (€590k)
- Runner-up – £248k (€295k)
- Semi-finals – £124k (€148k)
- Quarter-finals – £67k (€80k)
- Round 3 – £37k (€43.5k)
- Round 2 – £23k (€27.5k)
- Round 1 – £15k (€17.5k)
Authors
Michael Potts is the Sport Editor for Radio Times, covering all of the biggest sporting events across the globe with previews, features, interviews and more. He has worked for Radio Times since 2019 and previously worked on the sport desk at Express.co.uk after starting his career writing features for What Culture. He achieved a first-class degree in Sports Journalism in 2014.