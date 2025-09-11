2024 winners Italy have already been confirmed as hosts for the conclusion of the 2025 tournament, which takes place on the hard courts of Bologna in late November. That leaves seven places up for grabs.

In addition to the qualifiers, Great Britain are among 26 nations that will play in World Group I matches this week in the hope of securing a place in next year's Davis Cup Qualifiers.

A win against Poland would put Leon Smith's team, who are without world no. 5 Jack Draper, in the 2026 draw but a loss will mean they head into the World Group I play-offs early next year against one of the 13 winners of this week's World Group II matches.

All that means a feast of tennis for fans and with national pride on the line, the Davis Cup rarely disappoints.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Davis Cup 2025.

How to watch and live stream Davis Cup qualifiers 2025 in the UK

You can tune in to watch the Davis Cup qualifiers live via the Tennis Channel.

The Tennis Channel, which is available online and via mobile devices, requires a subscription.

The next round of Davis Cup matches start on Friday 12th September 2025 and run until Saturday 13th September 2025.

Play times vary depending on the host nation – with matches being played around the world.

Who is playing in the Davis Cup qualifiers 2025?

The seven two-day ties are best-of-five match series, which include singles and doubles matches. The full list of ties are as follows (bold text denotes home teams):

Netherlands v Argentina

v Argentina Australia v Belgium

v Belgium Hungary v Austria

v Austria Germany v Japan

v Japan United States v Czech Republic

v Czech Republic Denmark v Spain

v Spain Croatia v France

Who is playing in the Davis Cup World Group I?

The 13 two-day ties are best-of-five match series, which include singles and doubles matches. The full list of ties are as follows (bold text denotes home teams):

Canada v Israel

v Israel Bulgaria v Finland

v Finland Serbia v Turkey

v Turkey Poland v Great Britain

v Great Britain Chile v Luxembourg

v Luxembourg Greece v Brazil

v Brazil Slovakia v Colombia

v Colombia South Korea v Kazakhstan

v Kazakhstan Switzerland v India

v India Sweden v Tunisia

v Tunisia Peru v Portugal

v Portugal Chinese Taipei v Norway

v Norway Ecuador v Bosnia and Herzegovina

Who is playing in the Davis Cup World Group II?

The 13 two-day ties are best-of-five match series, which include singles and doubles matches. The full list of ties are as follows (bold text denotes home teams):

Ukraine v Dominican Republic

v Dominican Republic El Salvador v Romania

v Romania Lithuania v Benin

v Benin Togo v Egypt

v Egypt Hong Kong v Uzbekistan

v Uzbekistan Ireland v China

v China Cyprus v Monaco

v Monaco New Zealand v Georgia

v Georgia Slovenia v Uruguay

v Uruguay South Africa v Morocco

v Morocco Lebanon v Barbados

v Barbados Paraguay v Pakistan

v Pakistan Estonia v Mexico

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.