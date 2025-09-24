China Open 2025 tennis order of play and TV coverage: Schedule today – Thursday 25th September
We've rounded up the full China Open 2025 schedule and order of play today.
The China Open kicks off today with a host of the world's best aiming for a big points haul as the season enters the final straight.
Players have flocked to Beijing for the WTA 1000 competition. Coco Gauff is the reigning champion following her dominant display against Karolina Muchova in last year's final.
Gauff will be determined to retain her crown in a bid to keep pace with the elite players in the game.
There's also an ATP 500 competition to savour with Jannik Sinner, Alexander Zverev and Alex de Minaur among the top contenders. Carlos Alcaraz has not travelled to defend his crown.
RadioTimes.com brings you the full order of play for the China Open 2025, updated each day with the latest slate of matches, plus the full tournament schedule.
China Open 2025 order of play – Thursday 25th September
All UK time. ATP and WTA Singles matches only.
Diamond Court
From 4am
- McCartney Kessler (USA) vs [WC] Shi Han (CHN)
- Maria Sakkari (GRE) vs Ashlyn Krueger (USA)
- Barbora Krejčíková (CZE) vs Anna Blinkova (RUS)
- [WC] Zhang Shuai (CHN) vs [Q] Anastasia Zakharova (RUS)
- [WC] Bianca Andreescu (CAN) vs [Q] Anna Bondar (HUN)
Lotus Court
From 4am
- Sorana Cîrstea (ROU) vs Caroline Dolehide (USA)
- Caty McNally (USA) vs Laura Siegemund (GER)
- Eva Lys (GER) vs [WC] Zhang Ruien (CHN)
- Katie Boulter (GBR) vs Hailey Baptiste (USA)
- Marie Bouzková (CZE) vs Tatjana Maria (GER)
Moon Court
From 4am
- [PR] Anastasija Sevastova (LAT) vs Kimberly Birrell (AUS)
- Kamilla Rakhimova (RUS) vs Lucia Bronzetti (ITA)
- Viktorija Golubic (SUI) vs [Q] Priscilla Hon (AUS)
- Peyton Stearns (USA) vs [Q] Katie Volynets (USA)
Brad Drewett Court
From 4am
- Antonia Ruzic (CRO) vs [LL] Elsa Jacquemot (FRA)
- Polina Kudermetova (RUS) vs [Q] Maddison Inglis (AUS)
China Open 2025 schedule
All UK time. WTA 1000 schedule only.
- Weds 24th – Thurs 25th September: Women’s Singles 1st Round
- Fri 26th – Sat 27th September: Women’s Singles 2nd Round
- Sun 28th – Mon 29th September: Women’s Singles 3rd Round
- Tues 30th September – Weds 1st October: Women’s Singles Round of 16
- Thu 2nd – Fri 3rd October: Women’s Singles Quarter-finals
- Sat 4th October: Women’s Singles Semi-finals
- Sun 5th October: Women’s Singles Finals
