However, 2023 winner Jannik Sinner returns to defend his crown and keep his points haul on the board.

In the women's event, world No. 1 Iga Świątek is missing from the event, though Jessica Pegula will be determined to keep her title in Montreal.

Jack Draper, Cam Norrie and Katie Boulter are among the British hopefuls aiming to go long.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Canadian Open 2024 tennis tournament.

When is the Canadian Open 2024?

The tournament begins on Tuesday 6th August 2024 and runs until the final on Monday 12th August 2024.

Play begins from around 4pm UK time each day.

How to watch and live stream Canadian Open 2024 in the UK

You can watch the Canadian Open 2024 live on Sky Sports.

You can add Sky Sports channels from just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the action via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

