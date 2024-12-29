The Brisbane International is ranked as a WTA 500 event, meaning most of the top women's players are expected to feature.

The ATP 250 tournament should still attract a number of top men's players as they grind into gear ahead of the campaign to come.

Elena Rybakina won the women's event last season, while Grigor Dimitrov went all the way in the men's event.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Brisbane International 2025 tennis tournament.

When is the Brisbane International 2025?

The tournament starts on Monday 30th December 2024 and runs until the final on Sunday 5th January 2025.

Play begins from around midnight UK time each day running through the early hours of the morning.

How to watch and live stream Brisbane International 2025 in the UK

You can watch the Brisbane International 2025 live on Sky Sports.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £46 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the action via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

