It has traditionally been a sister tournament of the Queen's Club Championships, but the upgrade of Queen's to a full WTA 500 event has shifted the balance way from the Midlands towards West Kensington.

British stars Jodie Burrage, Heather Watson and Dan Evans are expected to feature across the men's and women's events, while world No. 52 Alycia Parks enters the women's draw as top seed and men's N0. 68 Mattia Bellucci also leads the way.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full order of play for the Birmingham Open 2025, updated each day with the latest slate of matches, plus the full tournament schedule.

Birmingham Open 2025 order of play – Tuesday 3rd June

All UK time. All courts start at 11am.

Centre Court

[WC] Johannus Monday (GBR) v [Q] Coleman Wong (HKG)

[WC] Daniel Evans (GBR) v [Q] Murphy Cassone (USA)

Jana Fett (CRO) v [WC] Jodie Burrage (GBR)

Maddison Inglis (AUS) v [2] Kimberly Birrell (AUS)

Court 1

[Q] Alex Bolt (AUS) v [8] Mackenzie McDonald (USA)

Adrian Mannarino (FRA) v [2] Yoshihito Nishioka (JPN)

[1] Mattia Bellucci (ITA) v Martin Landaluce (ESP)

Otto Virtanen (FIN) v [4] Aleksandar Vukic (AUS)

Court 2

[5] Greet Minnen (BEL) v [LL] Arianne Hartono (NED)

Robin Montgomery (USA) v Talia Gibson (AUS)

[3] Alexandra Eala (PHI) v Linda Fruhvirtova (CZE)

Daria Snigur (UKR) v Rebeka Masarova (SUI)

Court 3

[Q] Yosuke Watanuki (JPN) v Alexander Blockx (BEL)

[6] James Duckworth (AUS) v Brandon Holt (USA)

[Q] Yasutaka Uchiyama (JPN) v Colton Smith (USA)

Marc-Andrea Huesler (SUI) v Harold Mayot (FRA)

Court 4

[Q] Sayaka Ishii (JPN) v [LL] Sijia Wei (CHN)

[Q] Lizette Cabrera (AUS) v [4] Zeynep Sonmez (TUR)

[7] Kamil Majchrzak (POL) v [Q] Zachary Svajda (USA)

Nicolas Moreno De Alboran (USA) v [5] Christopher O’Connell (AUS)

Court 5

Eliot Spizzirri (USA) v Nishesh Basavareddy (USA)

How to watch and live stream the Birmingham Open 2025 in the UK

You can watch the Birmingham Open live on the Tennis Channel.

The streaming platform can be accessed across a range of devices, including smart phones, tablets and laptops.

In previous years, the BBC has shown coverage of the tournament, but it has fallen off its schedule following the downgrade from a WTA 250 to a WTA 125 event.

