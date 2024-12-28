Alejandro Tabilo and Coco Gauff won the men's and women's tournaments respectively in 2023.

Entrant lists are yet to be finalised, though reigning champion Tabilo is expected to return to defend his crown.

As things stand, US star Madison Keys will enter the women's draw as top seed.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Auckland Open 2025 tennis tournament.

When is the Auckland Open 2025?

The women's tournament starts on Monday 30th December 2024 and runs until the final on Sunday 5th January 2025.

The women's tournament starts on Monday 6th January 2025 and runs until the final on Saturday 11th January 2025.

Play begins from around midnight UK time each day running through the early hours of the morning.

How to watch and live stream Auckland Open 2025 in the UK

You can watch the Auckland Open 2025 live on Sky Sports.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £46 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the action via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.