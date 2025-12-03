Women's World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka will face former men's major finalist Nick Kyrgios at the end of December in a Battle of the Sexes exhibition match for the modern era.

90 million people tuned in to watch Billie Jean King's historic victory over Bobby Riggs more than 50 years ago – and anticipation is building for the divisive 2025 event in Dubai, which has been confirmed as part of the BBC's festive schedule.

The pair will play in a three-set match, including a 10-point deciding tie-break if needed, while Sabalenka's court will be 9% smaller and second serves have been removed – tweaks that the organisers believe will level the playing field.

Sabalenka has established herself as the dominant player on the WTA Tour and is a four-time major champion. The 27-year-old has 59 wins this year alone and has backed herself to "kick his ass".

Kyrgios, currently 644th in the world but with a career-high ranking of 13, is still on his way back from a lengthy absence due to injury and has played just five matches this year.

When is Sabalenka v Kyrgios?

The Battle of the Sexes match between Aryna Sabalenka and Nick Kyrgios will take place on Sunday 28th December 2025.

It will be hosted at the Coca Cola Arena in Dubai.

What time is Sabalenka v Kyrgios?

Aryna Sabalenka v Nick Kyrgios is scheduled to start at 4pm UK time.

That is 8pm local time in Dubai.

Sabalenka v Kyrgios TV and live stream coverage

Fans can tune into watch the Battle of the Sexes match on BBC One from 3:45pm.

Clare Balding will front coverage of Aryna Sabalenka v Nick Kyrgios, while Andrew Cotter is set to be the lead commentator.

You can also live stream the online match via BBC iPlayer.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

