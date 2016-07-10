Andy Murray claims his second Wimbledon men's title
Murray beat Canadian Milos Raonic to claim the Grand Slam title as Benedict Cumberbatch and David Cameron watched on
Scotland's Andy Murray beat Canadian tennis player Milos Raonic to claim his second Wimbledon men's singles title.
Murray, who last took the crown in 2013, beat the 25-year-old 6-4 7-6 7-6 in a thrilling showdown on Second Sunday.
And he was in good company, with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and David Cameron watching on from the Royal Box.
The Royals weren't half as popular as Benedict Cumberbatch though. He very nearly stole Murray's thunder.
And when the pair started chatting about Sherlock, it seemed like the perfect Wimbledon Sunday.
And by the time Andy walked out on the balcony with his trophy, it was very clear it was Mr Murray's day.
C'mon Andy!