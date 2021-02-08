How many fans are at the Super Bowl? Official attendance confirmed at Raymond James Stadium

Super Bowl 2021 isn’t a normal Super Bowl. From the moment a ball was thrown this season, expectations of a normal evening in Tampa Bay were dashed.

But we’re here, it’s happening, the game is going ahead as scheduled and yes, we have real life fans in the stands.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the only team to ever play a Super Bowl in their home stadium as they welcome the reigning champions Kansas City Chiefs to Florida.

The astonishing sight at Raymond James Stadium may take some getting used to, given the global chaos of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s been some time since we saw fans packed into arenas, but all is not what it seems in Tampa Bay…

How many fans are at the Super Bowl?

The official attendance will stand at 25,000 fans, socially-distanced throughout the stadium.

Initially, it was thought that 22,500 would be allowed into the stadium but that number was raised.

As part of that crowd, around 7,500 vaccinated healthcare workers have been invited to attend the game for their efforts over the last year.

But, wait. The stadium looks far more full than just 25,000, after all, the stadium capacity can fit up to 65,000.

This is where 2020/21 creativity comes into play. In addition to those 25,000 fans, cutouts of 30,000 fans have been fixed to seats for the game, giving the illusion of a full house in Tampa.

While it’s not an ideal situation for anyone involved, having fans in the stands for the biggest game on turf is a welcome relief.

It will still go down in history as the lowest-attended Super Bowl in history.

Super Bowl XIV – in 1980 – boasted the largest ever attendance at the showpiece event.

A total of 103,985 fans crammed into the iconic Rose Bowl, Pasadena, California to watch the Pittsburgh Steelers defeat the Los Angeles Rams.

While that figure seems a near-impossibility at the start of 2021, 25,000 real, screaming football fans sure beats an artificial crowd.

Now sit back, and soak up the noise. The real noise. The real deal.

