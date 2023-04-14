World Snooker Championship prize money 2023: How much do snooker players earn?
Your complete guide to the World Snooker Championship prize money in 2023 with huge sums up for grabs at the Crucible.
The World Snooker Championship begins this weekend with a fresh set of 32 contenders aiming for glory – and a handsome pay day.
The prize fund remains stable with a massive £500,000 cheque on offer for the ultimate champion at The Crucible in Sheffield.
Ronnie O'Sullivan walked away with the top cash prize and a stunning seventh world title in 2022. Can he repeat history once more to claim a remarkable eighth crown?
Qualifying has steadily whittled down the field to just 32 ahead of the first round, made up of 16 seeded players and 16 qualifiers.
Those already dispatched from the pre-tournament will be compensated, but for those who remain, the stakes will become progressively higher.
RadioTimes.com brings you everything you need to know about the World Snooker Championship 2023 prize money.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
World Snooker Championship prize money 2023
The World Snooker Championship prize money figures have remained consistent with last year's tournament with plenty of cash prizes up for grabs.
- Winner: £500,000
- Runner-up: £200,000
- Semi-finalists: £100,00
- Quarter-finalists: £50,000
- Last 16: £30,000
- Last 32: £20,000
- Last 48: £15,000
- Last 80: £10,000
- Last 112: £5,000
- Highest break: £15,000
- Maximum break: £40,000
- Total: £2,395,000
If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.