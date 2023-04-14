The prize fund remains stable with a massive £500,000 cheque on offer for the ultimate champion at The Crucible in Sheffield.

The World Snooker Championship begins this weekend with a fresh set of 32 contenders aiming for glory – and a handsome pay day.

Ronnie O'Sullivan walked away with the top cash prize and a stunning seventh world title in 2022. Can he repeat history once more to claim a remarkable eighth crown?

Qualifying has steadily whittled down the field to just 32 ahead of the first round, made up of 16 seeded players and 16 qualifiers.

Those already dispatched from the pre-tournament will be compensated, but for those who remain, the stakes will become progressively higher.

RadioTimes.com brings you everything you need to know about the World Snooker Championship 2023 prize money.

World Snooker Championship prize money 2023

The World Snooker Championship prize money figures have remained consistent with last year's tournament with plenty of cash prizes up for grabs.

Winner: £500,000

Runner-up: £200,000

Semi-finalists: £100,00

Quarter-finalists: £50,000

Last 16: £30,000

Last 32: £20,000

Last 48: £15,000

Last 80: £10,000

Last 112: £5,000

Highest break: £15,000

Maximum break: £40,000

Total: £2,395,000

