Defending champion John Higgins is in action as the second round of the World Open continues on Tuesday.

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Higgins, who beat Joe O'Connor in the 2025 final to claim the title and returns this year as top seed, is up against Englishman Stan Moody.

Mark Selby is one of a number of big-name players who opted against making the journey to Yushan for the third-last tournament in the 2025/26 World Snooker Tour schedule, but there is still plenty of star power in the field.

Five of the top six players in the world rankings – Judd Trump, Kyren Wilson, Mark J Williams, Zhao Xintong, and Higgins – will take to the table on Tuesday.

The end of the WST campaign is edging nearer and the World Open represents a perfect appetiser for the big season-ending tournaments to come.

Radio Times brings you the daily order of play and full schedule for the World Open 2026.

World Open 2026 order of play today

All UK time.

Tuesday 17 March

Round 2

From 1:30am

Mark Allen (NIR) [9] vs Antoni Kowalski (POL) [71]

Chang Bingyu (CHN) [62] vs Wu Yize (CHN) [13]

Lyu Haotian (CHN) [54] vs Kyren Wilson (ENG) [4]

Liu Wenwei (CHN) [108] vs Jackson Page (WAL) [34]

Julien Leclercq (BEL) [74] vs Xiao Guodong (CHN) [10]

From 6am

John Higgins (SCO) [1] vs Stan Moody (ENG) [50]

Judd Trump (ENG) [3] vs Florian Nüßle (AUT) [124]

Steven Hallworth (ENG) [91] vs Zhang Anda (CHN) [23]

Marco Fu (HKG) [92] vs Iulian Boiko (UKR) [81]

Ali Carter (ENG) [20] vs Martin O'Donnell (ENG) [47]

From 11:30am

Ricky Walden (ENG) [49] vs Mark J Williams (WAL) [6]

Aaron Hill (IRL) [42] vs Gary Wilson (ENG) [18]

Yao Pengcheng (CHN) [103] vs Sam Craigie (ENG) [87]

Long Zehuang (CHN) [52] vs Zhao Xintong (CHN) [2]

World Open 2026 schedule

Round 2: Monday 16 – Tuesday 17 March

Round 3: Wednesday 18 March

Last 16: Thursday 19 March

Quarter-finals: Friday 20 March

Semi-finals: Saturday 21 March

Final: Sunday 22 March

How to watch World Open 2026 on TV and live stream

The World Open 2026 started on Monday 16 March 2026 and concludes today, Sunday 22 March 2026, with live TV coverage on TNT Sports.

Fans can tune in to watch the tournament from 6am and 11:30am every day, on either TNT Sports 1 or TNT Sports 3, as well as their own streaming platform, discovery+.

There is also regular highlights packages across TNT Sports channels and discovery+.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also watch TNT Sports via Amazon Prime Video by adding the channels to your subscription.

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World Open 2026 prize fund

Winner: £175,000

Runner-up: £75,000

Semi-finals: £33,000

Quarter-finals: £22,000

Last 16: £14,000

Last 32: £9,000

Last 64: £5,000

High break: £5,000

Total: £825,000

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