Defending champion John Higgins is in action as the second round of the World Open continues on Tuesday.

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Higgins, who beat Joe O'Connor in the 2025 final to claim the title and returns this year as top seed, is up against Englishman Stan Moody.

Mark Selby is one of a number of big-name players who opted against making the journey to Yushan for the third-last tournament in the 2025/26 World Snooker Tour schedule, but there is still plenty of star power in the field.

Five of the top six players in the world rankings – Judd Trump, Kyren Wilson, Mark J Williams, Zhao Xintong, and Higgins – will take to the table on Tuesday.

The end of the WST campaign is edging nearer and the World Open represents a perfect appetiser for the big season-ending tournaments to come.

Radio Times brings you the daily order of play and full schedule for the World Open 2026.

World Open 2026 order of play today

All UK time.

Tuesday 17 March

Round 2

From 1:30am

  • Mark Allen (NIR) [9] vs Antoni Kowalski (POL) [71]
  • Chang Bingyu (CHN) [62] vs Wu Yize (CHN) [13]
  • Lyu Haotian (CHN) [54] vs Kyren Wilson (ENG) [4]
  • Liu Wenwei (CHN) [108] vs Jackson Page (WAL) [34]
  • Julien Leclercq (BEL) [74] vs Xiao Guodong (CHN) [10]

From 6am

  • John Higgins (SCO) [1] vs Stan Moody (ENG) [50]
  • Judd Trump (ENG) [3] vs Florian Nüßle (AUT) [124]
  • Steven Hallworth (ENG) [91] vs Zhang Anda (CHN) [23]
  • Marco Fu (HKG) [92] vs Iulian Boiko (UKR) [81]
  • Ali Carter (ENG) [20] vs Martin O'Donnell (ENG) [47]

From 11:30am

  • Ricky Walden (ENG) [49] vs Mark J Williams (WAL) [6]
  • Aaron Hill (IRL) [42] vs Gary Wilson (ENG) [18]
  • Yao Pengcheng (CHN) [103] vs Sam Craigie (ENG) [87]
  • Long Zehuang (CHN) [52] vs Zhao Xintong (CHN) [2]

World Open 2026 schedule

  • Round 2: Monday 16 – Tuesday 17 March
  • Round 3: Wednesday 18 March
  • Last 16: Thursday 19 March
  • Quarter-finals: Friday 20 March
  • Semi-finals: Saturday 21 March
  • Final: Sunday 22 March

How to watch World Open 2026 on TV and live stream

The World Open 2026 started on Monday 16 March 2026 and concludes today, Sunday 22 March 2026, with live TV coverage on TNT Sports.

Fans can tune in to watch the tournament from 6am and 11:30am every day, on either TNT Sports 1 or TNT Sports 3, as well as their own streaming platform, discovery+.

There is also regular highlights packages across TNT Sports channels and discovery+.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also watch TNT Sports via Amazon Prime Video by adding the channels to your subscription.

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World Open 2026 prize fund

  • Winner: £175,000
  • Runner-up: £75,000
  • Semi-finals: £33,000
  • Quarter-finals: £22,000
  • Last 16: £14,000
  • Last 32: £9,000
  • Last 64: £5,000
  • High break: £5,000
  • Total: £825,000
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Authors

RadioTimes.com sports writer Ned Holmes looking at the camera and smiling. He is wearing a blue shirt
Ned Holmes
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