The UK Championship got under way yesterday, with reigning champion and No.1 sees Judd Trump enjoying a narrowly victory over Stephen Maguire in the opening match of the tournament at York Barbican.

Elsewhere, there were wins for Si Jiahui, John Higgins and Shaun Murphy as they each sailed through the opening round with relatively little drama – and now attention turns to four more matches on the second day of action.

Neil Robertson, Mark William, Wu Yize and Xiao Guodong are the seeded players with matches today, each hoping to join the aforementioned quartet in the next round. However, this is the UK Championship – there are no easy matches.

RadioTimes.com brings you the daily order of play and full schedule for the UK Championship 2025.

We're keeping this page updated with all the latest times and coverage details throughout the course of the tournament.

UK Championship snooker 2025 schedule – today's order of play

All UK time. Coverage on TNT Sports and discovery+.

Sunday 30th November – Last 32

Afternoon session

From 1pm

Wu Yize (13) v Michael Holt

Neil Robertson (4) v Julien Leclercq

Evening session

From 7pm

Xiao Guodong (12) v Pang Junxu

Mark Williams (5) v David Gilbert

How to watch the UK Championship 2025 on TV and live stream

UK snooker fans will have access to extensive coverage of the UK Championship on BBC and TNT Sports.

A combination of BBC One, BBC Two and BBC Four will showcase the best of the live coverage, while all broadcasts will be live on BBC iPlayer.

