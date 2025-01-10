The Masters 2025 snooker order of play: Schedule today (Sunday 12th January)
Your daily guide to The Masters 2025, including order of play and full schedule.
The Masters is shaping up beautifully, with a mouthwatering opening day of matches ready to set the tone for the week at Ally Pally.
Reigning champion Ronnie O'Sullivan has withdrawn from the event on the eve of the tournament on medical grounds, meaning Neil Robertson has been handed a call-up to play the opening clash – a duel against John Higgins.
O'Sullivan toppled Ali Carter in last year's final to rack up an unprecedented eighth Masters title.
World No. 1 Judd Trump enters the contest as the favourite to go all the way given his dominance over the sport in recent seasons.
However, the line-up is typically bristling with stars. To win it all, you have to beat the best. Who will etch their name into the history books this week?
RadioTimes.com brings you The Masters 2025 daily order of play.
The Masters 2025 schedule – today's order of play
All UK time. All live on Eurosport and discovery+ Standard. BBC channels specified below.
Sunday 12th January
Last 16
From 1pm on BBC Two
- Neil Robertson v John Higgins [15]
From 7pm on BBC Four
- Shaun Murphy [8] v Gary Wilson [11]
Monday 13th January
Last 16
From 1pm on BBC Two
- Mark Williams [6] v Ding Junhui [9]
From 7pm on BBC Four
- Mark Selby [4] v Ali Carter [12]
Tuesday 14th January
Last 16
From 1pm on BBC Two
- Judd Trump [3] v Barry Hawkins [13]
From 7pm on BBC Four
- Mark Allen [5] v Si Jiahui [14]
Wednesday 15th January
Last 16
From 1pm on BBC Two
- Kyren Wilson [2] v Zhang Anda [10]
From 7pm on BBC Four
- Luca Brecel [7] v Chris Wakelin [16]
Thursday 16th January
Quarter-finals
From 1pm on BBC Two
- TBC
From 7pm on BBC Two and BBC Four
- TBC
Friday 17th January
Quarter-finals
From 1pm on BBC Two
- TBC
From 7pm on BBC Two and BBC Four
- TBC
Saturday 18th January
Semi-finals
From 1pm on BBC Two
- TBC
From 7pm on BBC Two and BBC Four
- TBC
Sunday 19th January
Final
From 1pm and 7pm on BBC TBC
- TBC
The Masters 2025 round dates
- Last 16: Sunday 12th – Wednesday 15th January
- Quarter-finals: Thursday 16th – Friday 17th January
- Semi-finals: Saturday 18th January
- Final: Sunday 19th January
How to watch The Masters 2025 on TV and live stream
Coverage of The Masters 2025 will be live on BBC, discovery+ and Eurosport throughout the course of the week.
Either BBC Two or BBC Four will carry free-to-air coverage of each session throughout the week.
The Masters is also available with a discovery+ Standard monthly pass from £6.99 a month or £59.99 per year.
Alternatively, the discovery+ Premium monthly pass costs £30.99 per month and offers all live sport across Eurosport and the Standard Plan, plus TNT Sports, which includes Premier League, Champions League and other European football tournaments, as well as UFC, MotoGP and more.
You can access discovery+ via a range of devices including smartphones, tablets, desktop computers and laptops or smart TVs.
discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com
