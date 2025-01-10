O'Sullivan toppled Ali Carter in last year's final to rack up an unprecedented eighth Masters title.

Watch The Masters 2025 with discovery+ Premium including TNT Sports or via BBC

World No. 1 Judd Trump enters the contest as the favourite to go all the way given his dominance over the sport in recent seasons.

However, the line-up is typically bristling with stars. To win it all, you have to beat the best. Who will etch their name into the history books this week?

RadioTimes.com brings you The Masters 2025 daily order of play.

The Masters 2025 schedule – today's order of play

All UK time. All live on Eurosport and discovery+ Standard. BBC channels specified below.

Sunday 12th January

Last 16

From 1pm on BBC Two

Neil Robertson v John Higgins [15]

From 7pm on BBC Four

Shaun Murphy [8] v Gary Wilson [11]

Monday 13th January

Last 16

From 1pm on BBC Two

Mark Williams [6] v Ding Junhui [9]

From 7pm on BBC Four

Mark Selby [4] v Ali Carter [12]

Tuesday 14th January

Last 16

From 1pm on BBC Two

Judd Trump [3] v Barry Hawkins [13]

From 7pm on BBC Four

Mark Allen [5] v Si Jiahui [14]

Wednesday 15th January

Last 16

From 1pm on BBC Two

Kyren Wilson [2] v Zhang Anda [10]

From 7pm on BBC Four

Luca Brecel [7] v Chris Wakelin [16]

Thursday 16th January

Quarter-finals

From 1pm on BBC Two

TBC

From 7pm on BBC Two and BBC Four

TBC

Friday 17th January

Quarter-finals

From 1pm on BBC Two

TBC

From 7pm on BBC Two and BBC Four

TBC

Saturday 18th January

Semi-finals

From 1pm on BBC Two

TBC

From 7pm on BBC Two and BBC Four

TBC

Sunday 19th January

Final

From 1pm and 7pm on BBC TBC

TBC

Last 16: Sunday 12th – Wednesday 15th January

Quarter-finals: Thursday 16th – Friday 17th January

Semi-finals: Saturday 18th January

Final: Sunday 19th January

How to watch The Masters 2025 on TV and live stream

Coverage of The Masters 2025 will be live on BBC, discovery+ and Eurosport throughout the course of the week.

Either BBC Two or BBC Four will carry free-to-air coverage of each session throughout the week.

The Masters is also available with a discovery+ Standard monthly pass from £6.99 a month or £59.99 per year.

Alternatively, the discovery+ Premium monthly pass costs £30.99 per month and offers all live sport across Eurosport and the Standard Plan, plus TNT Sports, which includes Premier League, Champions League and other European football tournaments, as well as UFC, MotoGP and more.

You can access discovery+ via a range of devices including smartphones, tablets, desktop computers and laptops or smart TVs.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.