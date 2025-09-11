Though Ronnie O'Sullivan is absent, a star-studded cast, which includes 2024 winner Neil Robertson and World No. Judd Trump, will battle it out for the Steve Davis Trophy and a share of the £550,400 prize fund.

The seeded players will enter the fray in the third round on Tuesday but there is plenty of snooker to be played before then and the legendary Jimmy White is among those taking to the table on the opening day.

RadioTimes.com brings you the daily order of play and full schedule for the English Open 2025.

We'll keep this page updated throughout the course of the tournament with all the latest times and coverage details.

English Open snooker 2025 schedule – today's order of play

All UK time. Action live on discovery+.

Thursday 11th September

From 10am

Sunny Akani (THA) [70] vs Oliver Brown (ENG) [102]

Zhao Hanyang (CHN) [95] vs Connor Benzey (ENG) [112]

Cheung Ka Wai (HKG) [80] vs Jimmy White (ENG) [109]

Huang Jiahao (CHN) [82] vs Oliver Sykes (ENG) (a)

From 1pm

Antoni Kowalski (POL) [67] vs Liam Graham (SCO) [106]

Liam Highfield (ENG) [94] vs Ng On Yee (HKG) (f) [108]

Wang Yuchen (HKG) [68] vs Florian Nüßle (AUT) [119]

Marco Fu (HKG) [96] vs Gao Yang (CHN) [97]

From 4pm

Amir Sarkhosh (IRN) [72] vs Sahil Nayyar (CAN) [114]

David Grace (ENG) [91] vs Jonas Luz (BRA) [98]

Louis Heathcote (ENG) [86] vs Mahmoud El Hareedy (EGY) [122]

Duane Jones (WAL) [66] vs Patrick Whelan (ENG) (a)

From 7pm

Haris Tahir (PAK) [79] vs Michal Szubarczyk (POL) [100]

Julien Leclercq (BEL) [76] vs Aidan Murphy (ENG) (a)

Sam Craigie (ENG) [88] vs Chatchapong Nasa (THA) [101]

Reanne Evans (ENG) (f) [89] vs Jiang Jun (CHN) [118]

First round: Thursday 11th - Friday 12th September

Second round: Saturday 13th - Sunday 14th September

Third round: Monday 15th - Tuesday 16th September

Fourth round: Wednesday 17th September

Fifth round: Thursday 18th September

Quarter-finals: Friday 19th September

Semi-finals: Saturday 20th September

Final: Sunday 21st September

How to watch the English Open 2025 on TV and live stream

UK snooker fans will have access to extensive coverage of the English Open on TNT Sports.

The first and second rounds, from Thursday to Sunday, will only be shown on discovery+ while from Monday onwards live coverage of the tournament will take place daily from 1pm and 7pm across TNT Sports channels and on discovery+.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also watch TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract and stream directly to your smart TV as well as on a variety of devices, including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

