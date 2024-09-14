No player has won three of the four tournaments in a season, let alone all four.

Judd Trump has twice won two of four, while Mark Selby and Gary Wilson are the only others to win two of the titles in a campaign.

Trump and Wilson split the quadruple between them last year with two apiece, and the former will be buoyed to retain the English Open title after victory in 2023.

The Ace in the Pack also tasted victory in the inaugural Saudi Arabia Masters tournament last time out, as he defeated Mark Williams on the final black of the championship.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch the English Open 2024.

When is the English Open 2024?

The English Open 2024 starts on Monday 16th September 2024 and runs until Sunday 22nd September 2024.

Matches begin from 10am UK time and continue throughout the afternoon at 1pm, into an evening session starting at 7pm.

How to watch the English Open 2024 on TV and live stream

Coverage of the English Open 2024 will be live on discovery+ and Eurosport throughout the course of the week.

The English Open is available with a discovery+ Standard monthly pass from £6.99 a month or £59.99 per year.

Alternatively, the discovery+ Premium monthly pass costs £30.99 per month and offers all live sport across Eurosport and the Standard Plan, plus TNT Sports, which includes Premier League, Champions League and other European football tournaments, as well as UFC, MotoGP and more.

You can access discovery+ via a range of devices including smartphones, tablets, desktop computers and laptops or smart TVs.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

