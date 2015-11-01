Instead of being hauled off the pitch, the 14-year-old caught the attention of Williams who called the boy over for an embrace.

But Charlie's dream night didn't end there. Wandering back towards the stands where Charlie was sitting, Williams proceeded to drape his winners' medal around the gobsmacked youngster's neck.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o1efwKglwZU

Explaining his decision to give away the prize he'd been awarded just moments previously, Williams said: "A young fella snuck on the field somehow but when he was coming up to give me a hug, he got smoked by a security guard, full-on tackled him.

"The moment probably just got the better of him but he was just so excited to get on the field with the All Blacks. I thought I'd make it a night to remember for him, rather than my medal being hanging up at home or something like that.

"It will be hanging around that young guy’s neck and he can tell that story for years to come. He might be a future All Black!"