Rugby World Cup winner Sonny Bill Williams made this 14-year-old boy's dreams come true
The All Blacks player proved he's just as much of a hero off the pitch as he is on...
The Rugby World Cup final was a night to remember for Sonny Bill Williams as New Zealand became the first team in history to retain the Webb Ellis Cup, beating Australia 34-17.
But the All Blacks player made sure the occasion was just as memorable for young fan Charlie Lines who dashed onto the pitch to join in the celebrations, only to be tackled to the ground by a burly security guard.
Instead of being hauled off the pitch, the 14-year-old caught the attention of Williams who called the boy over for an embrace.
But Charlie's dream night didn't end there. Wandering back towards the stands where Charlie was sitting, Williams proceeded to drape his winners' medal around the gobsmacked youngster's neck.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o1efwKglwZU
Explaining his decision to give away the prize he'd been awarded just moments previously, Williams said: "A young fella snuck on the field somehow but when he was coming up to give me a hug, he got smoked by a security guard, full-on tackled him.
"The moment probably just got the better of him but he was just so excited to get on the field with the All Blacks. I thought I'd make it a night to remember for him, rather than my medal being hanging up at home or something like that.
"It will be hanging around that young guy’s neck and he can tell that story for years to come. He might be a future All Black!"