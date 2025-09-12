England swept aside USA, Samoa and, most significantly, Australia on the path to the knockout rounds.

Scotland made it through their pool in fairly smooth fashion thanks to wins over Wales and Fiji. The Scots were toppled by Canada in their final match having already qualified for the quarter-finals.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch England v Scotland in the Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 on TV and online.

What TV channel is England v Scotland on?

England v Scotland be shown live on BBC One.

The match will kick off at 4pm UK time on Sunday 14th September 2025 at Ashton Gate, Bristol.

Coverage will be hosted by Gabby Logan with a panel of experts in the studio.

How to live stream England v Scotland online

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app.

iPlayer is available across a range of devices from laptops to tablets to smartphones and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.