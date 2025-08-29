A victory for the Red Roses could clinch their place in their quarter-finals ahead of their final Pool A clash against current table-toppers Australia next week. Plus, raise the excitement further across the country.

John Mitchell's side should have no problem adding a second victory and a bonus point against Samoa, who are ranked 15th in the world and were hammered 73-0 by the Wallaroos in their first game.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch England v USA in the Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 on TV and online.

When is England v Samoa?

England v Samoa will take place on Saturday 30th August 2025.

What time is kick-off?

England v Samoa will kick off at 5pm UK time.

What TV channel is England v Samoa on?

You can watch the game live on BBC Two from 4:35pm, with coverage hosted by Gabby Logan.

How to live stream England v Samoa online

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app across a range of devices.

