England will be looking to extend their winning start to the Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 against Samoa at Franklin's Gardens in Northampton on Saturday.

The hosts couldn't have dreamed of a better opener as they thrashed USA 69–7 in front of a raucous crowd in Sunderland, illustrating exactly why they're the tournament favourites.

A victory for the Red Roses could clinch their place in their quarter-finals ahead of their final Pool A clash against current table-toppers Australia next week. Plus, raise the excitement further across the country.

John Mitchell's side should have no problem adding a second victory and a bonus point against Samoa, who are ranked 15th in the world and were hammered 73-0 by the Wallaroos in their first game.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch England v USA in the Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 on TV and online.

When is England v Samoa?

England v Samoa will take place on Saturday 30th August 2025.

What time is kick-off?

England players lift Zoe Aldcroft back to her feet after a try
Women's Rugby World Cup 2025. Getty Images

England v Samoa will kick off at 5pm UK time.

What TV channel is England v Samoa on?

You can watch the game live on BBC Two from 4:35pm, with coverage hosted by Gabby Logan.

How to live stream England v Samoa online

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app across a range of devices.

Authors

Ned Holmes
