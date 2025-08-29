What channel is England v Samoa Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 match? Kick-off time, TV details and live stream
Check out how to watch England v Samoa in the Women's Rugby World Cup 2025, including TV details and more.
England will be looking to extend their winning start to the Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 against Samoa at Franklin's Gardens in Northampton on Saturday.
The hosts couldn't have dreamed of a better opener as they thrashed USA 69–7 in front of a raucous crowd in Sunderland, illustrating exactly why they're the tournament favourites.
A victory for the Red Roses could clinch their place in their quarter-finals ahead of their final Pool A clash against current table-toppers Australia next week. Plus, raise the excitement further across the country.
John Mitchell's side should have no problem adding a second victory and a bonus point against Samoa, who are ranked 15th in the world and were hammered 73-0 by the Wallaroos in their first game.
When is England v Samoa?
England v Samoa will take place on Saturday 30th August 2025.
What time is kick-off?
England v Samoa will kick off at 5pm UK time.
What TV channel is England v Samoa on?
You can watch the game live on BBC Two from 4:35pm, with coverage hosted by Gabby Logan.
How to live stream England v Samoa online
You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app across a range of devices.
Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.