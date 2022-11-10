With Adam Hastings injured, the experienced fly-half who plays his club rugby in France will offer his services for Scotland in a showpiece clash against the All Blacks.

Gregor Townsend has recalled Finn Russell to his squad for Scotland's showdown with New Zealand following their 28-12 win over Fiji last weekend.

It has been a mixed time for Scotland, who lost to Australia in their opening game of the Autumn Internationals and won on Saturday. They recovered from a strong challenge by Fiji in the opening 40 minutes of that game, and playing the All Blacks this weekend will prove to be a major step up for the Scots.

Ian Foster’s team beat Wales 55-23 in Cardiff in a year where the All Blacks have been described as one of the worst New Zealand teams in recent memory. His side will hope to put an end to that narrative when they face Scotland this Sunday.

Such is the strength of the players available to Foster, senior internationals Leicester Fainga’anuku and Brad Weber have joined the All Blacks XV squad that will take on the Barbarians, while TJ Perenara has linked up with the squad in Edinburgh.

In all 32 Test matches between these two teams, Scotland have never won. They have drawn on two occasions, but the last time that happened was in 1983. Five years since they last played, you have to trust that this New Zealand team, with plenty to prove, will get the job done.

More like this

RadioTimes.com brings you all the TV and live stream coverage details, kick-off time and team news for the big game.

When is Scotland v New Zealand on TV?

Scotland v New Zealand will take place on Sunday 13th November 2022 in Edinburgh.

What time is kick-off?

Scotland vs New Zealand will kick-off at 2:15pm.

What TV channel is Scotland v New Zealand on?

The match won’t be broadcast live on any terrestrial TV channels. You can still watch sill coverage of the game on Amazon Prime Video and stream it via your TV.

A host of smart TVs will come equipped with the Amazon Prime Video app, while you can also go via devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast.

How to live stream Scotland v New Zealand online

Amazon Prime Video will show coverage of the game live from 1:30pm.

You can take advantage of their 30-day free trial which includes free next-day delivery on thousands of items across the Amazon store.

Scotland v New Zealand team news

Scotland: TBC

New Zealand: TBC

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is released on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.