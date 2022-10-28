It has been six years since Australia came out of this game as the victors, as Scotland have won the previous three encounters, but the Scots will have their work cut out in Edinburgh this time.

Scotland kick-start their Autumn Internationals 2022 with the visit of Australia to Murrayfield this Saturday afternoon.

Much of this has to do with the omission of mercurial fly-half Finn Russell, as head coach Gregor Townsend opted to leave out the 30-year-old who plays his club rugby in France, in favour of Adam Hastings and Blair Kinghorn.

Scotland have not played since their 2-1 series defeat to Argentina over the summer, while Australia are only recently removed from the 2022 Rugby Championship which concluded at the end of September.

Finishing third in the competition by its conclusion, Dave Rennie’s team experienced a variety of emotions. Beating incumbent World Champions South Africa in August, as well as overcoming Argentina, it will be an intriguing encounter and curtain opener to the Autumn Internationals.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Scotland v Australia on TV and online.

When is Scotland v Australia on TV?

Scotland v Australia will take place on Saturday 29th October 2022 at BT Murrayfield Stadium.

What time is kick-off?

Scotland vs Australia will kick-off at 5:30pm.

What TV channel is Scotland v Australia on?

The match won’t be broadcast live on any terrestrial TV channels. You can watch full coverage of the game on Amazon Prime Video and stream it via your TV.

A host of smart TVs will come equipped with the Amazon Prime Video app, while you can also go via devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast.

How to live stream Scotland v Australia online

Amazon Prime Video will show coverage of the game live from 4:30pm.

You can take advantage of their 30-day free trial which includes free next-day delivery on thousands of items across the Amazon store.

Scotland v Australia team news

Scotland: Pierre Schoeman, Dave Cherry, Zander Fagerson, Sam Skinner, Grant Gilchrist, Jamie Ritchie (Captain), Hamish Watson, Matt Fagerson, Ali Price, Blair Kinghorn, Duhan van der Merwe, Sione Tuipulotu, Mark Bennett, Darcy Graham, Ollie Smith

Replacements: George Turner, Jamie Bhatti, WP Nel, Glen Young, Jack Dempsey, George Horne, Ross Thompson, Damien Hoyland

Australia: James Slipper (Captain), David Porecki, Allan Alaalatoa, Nick Frost, Cadeyrn Neville, Jed Holloway, Michael Hooper, Rob Valetini, Tate McDermott, Bernard Foley, Tom Wright, Hunter Paisami, Len Ikitau, Andrew Kellaway, Tom Banks

Replacements: Folau Fainga’a, Matt Gibbon, Taniela Tupou, Ned Hanigan, Pete Samu, Nic White, Noah Lolesio, Jock Campbell

