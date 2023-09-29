Steve Borthwick, with captain Owen Farrell back available, deployed Marcus Smith at fullback and there’s a chance he’ll do it again here. He impressed in the role against Chile, and the potential of having George Ford at 10, Farrell at 12, and Smith at 15 may be too great of an opportunity for Borthwick to pass up.

RadioTimes.com takes a look at the likely path England must tread should they progress to the Rugby World Cup final.

Who could England play in the RWC quarter-finals?

If England win Pool D, as they are almost certainly set to do, they’ll play the runners-up of Pool C. Coincidentally, that is likely to be Fiji, who recently beat England at Twickenham.

There’s a chance that Fiji top the group and Wales come second, but it’s looking almost certain that Fiji come second. That match will be played in Marseille on Sunday 15th October.

Projected QF opponents: FIJI

Who could England play in the RWC semi-finals?

Make it past either Fiji, then they face the winners of Quarter-Final 4 at Stade de France on Saturday 21st October. This is where things get very interesting.

Quarter-Final 4 is between the winners of Pool A and the runners-up of Pool B which, given the current standings, would be France and South Africa.

There is a chance that Scotland upset the applecart in Pool B and claim the runners-up spot, to face France in QF4.

Projected SF opponents: FRANCE/SOUTH AFRICA

Who could England play in the Rugby World Cup final?

Make it past South Africa or France and England are through to yet another World Cup final. The teams in contention on the other side of the draw are the winners of Pool C, Pool D runners-up, winners of Pool B, and Pool A runners-up.

The array of opposition is likely to be Wales, Argentina, Ireland, and New Zealand. Out of the four, Ireland will be favourites to make it to the final despite the obvious World Cup pedigree of the All Blacks, and face England at Stade de France on Saturday 28th October.

Probable final opponents: IRELAND

