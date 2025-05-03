Hosts Lyon won the competition in 2022 and will hope to summon that spirit again to march into the final, to be staged at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

Racing 92 have never reached a Challenge Cup final as they're more accustomed to dining at Europe's top table.

They have featured in three Champions Cup finals since 2016 but lost them all. They will hope to make amends with a slice of glory on the smaller – yet still highly significant – stage.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Lyon v Racing 92 on TV and online.

When is Lyon v Racing 92?

Lyon v Racing 92 will take place on Sunday 4th May 2025.

Lyon v Racing 92 kick-off time

Lyon v Racing 92 will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Lyon v Racing 92 on?

Lyon v Racing 92 will be broadcast live on Premier Sports 1.

Viewers can add Premier Sports to their Sky or Virgin Media TV packages, or watch via the Amazon Prime Video add-on.

The service costs £15.99 on a monthly basis on a rolling 30-day subscription. You can save money by signing up for an annual subscription at £10.99 per month, or pay for a full year up front at £120.

How to live stream Lyon v Racing 92 online

You can also watch matches on a range of mobile devices on Premier Sports Player.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via their app.

