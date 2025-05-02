They head into the clash with Saints as favourites, but their opposition will head into this one without fear given their own terrific form.

Northampton crushed Clermont 46-24 before doubling down with a 51-16 win over Castres.

Explosive youngster Henry Pollock scored two tries in their quarter-final battle and will relish the opportunity to test his mettle against elite opposition in the shape of last year's runners-up.

When is Leinster v Northampton?

Leinster v Northampton will take place on Saturday 3rd May 2025.

Leinster v Northampton kick-off time

Leinster v Northampton will kick off at 5:30pm.

What TV channel is Leinster v Northampton on?

Leinster v Northampton will be broadcast live on Premier Sports 1.

Viewers can add Premier Sports to their Sky or Virgin Media TV packages, or watch via the Amazon Prime Video add-on.

The service costs £15.99 on a monthly basis on a rolling 30-day subscription. You can save money by signing up for an annual subscription at £10.99 per month, or pay for a full year up front at £120.

How to live stream Leinster v Northampton online

You can also watch matches on a range of mobile devices on Premier Sports Player.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via their app.

