The scoreline read 30-29 in favour of Fabien Galthie’s side at full time. The World Cup hosts and favourites for next year's tournament impressed hugely with their determination to pick up a positive result.

On the face of it, France’s clash with South Africa on Saturday night should be the game of the weekend. France squeezed beyond Australia in Paris last weekend thanks to a stunning Damien Penaud try with just five minutes of the game left, and they will hope to build on that result.

In contrast, South Africa are coming off the back of a 16-19 loss to Ireland. Failing to fire in Dublin, a late rally from the Springboks was not enough to change the result.

Franco Mostert and Kurt-Lee Arendse crossed the whitewash to give South African fans fresh hope with less than 15 minutes on the clock, but the World Cup winners suffered a poor day from the kicking tee. A penalty miss and two missed conversions by Damian Willemse and Cheslin Kolbe proved decisive.

This should be a clash to remember in Marseille. Each team boasts a talented forward pack and backlines filled with talent capable of stepping into any team in the world.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the TV and live stream coverage details, kick-off time and team news for the big game.

When is France v South Africa on TV?

France v South Africa will take place on Saturday 12th November 2022 in Marseille.

What time is kick-off?

France vs South Africa will kick-off at 8:00pm.

What TV channel is France v South Africa on?

The match won’t be broadcast live on any terrestrial TV channels. You can still watch sill coverage of the game on Amazon Prime Video and stream it via your TV.

A host of smart TVs will come equipped with the Amazon Prime Video app, while you can also go via devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast.

How to live stream France v South Africa online

Amazon Prime Video will show coverage of the game live from 7pm.

You can take advantage of their 30-day free trial which includes free next-day delivery on thousands of items across the Amazon store.

France v South Africa team news

France: TBC

South Africa: Ox Nche, Bongi Mbonambi, Frans Malherbe, Eben Etzebeth, Franco Mostert, Siya Kolisi (Captain), Pieter-Steph du Toit, Jasper Wiese, Fan de Klerk, Damian Willemse, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Damian de Allende, Jesse Kriel, Cheslin Kolbe, Willie le Roux

Replacements: Malcolm Marx, Stephen Kitshoff, Vincent Koch, Marvin Orie, Kwagga Smith, Cobus Reinach, Manie Libbok, Makazole Mapimpi

