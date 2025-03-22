The Red Roses have also enjoyed a 20-game winning streak dating back to 2022. They have won 50 of their last 51 games in total, their only defeat coming against New Zealand in the 2021 Women's Rugby World Cup final.

Conversely, Italy lost four of their five matches in the 2024 Six Nations, though they did topple Ireland 27-22 with an impressive display in Dublin.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch England v Italy on TV and online.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

When is England v Italy?

England v Italy will take place on Sunday 23rd March 2025.

The game takes place at the York Community Stadium in York, United Kingdom.

What time is England v Italy kick-off?

England v Italy will kick off at 3pm.

Check out the Women's Six Nations TV schedule with our comprehensive guide.

What TV channel is England v Italy on?

England v Italy will be shown live on BBC Two.

Rugby experts and former players will provide plenty of build-up to the big game in the run-up to kick-off.

Every match of the tournament will be shown live across the BBC.

How to live stream England v Italy online

England v Italy will be live streamed on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website for free.

Fans can tune in to watch all the action live and on the move via a range of device, including smartphones and tablets via the ITVX app.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.