What channel is England v Italy Women's Six Nations 2025 match on? Kick-off time, TV details and live stream
Check out how to watch England v Italy in a Women's Six Nations 2025 match, including TV details and more.
England enter the Women's Six Nations 2025 in menacing form with Italy in their crosshairs on the opening weekend.
Captain Zoe Aldcroft leads her squad into the hunt for a seventh consecutive Women's Six Nations title, having not lost a game in the competition since 2018.
The Red Roses have also enjoyed a 20-game winning streak dating back to 2022. They have won 50 of their last 51 games in total, their only defeat coming against New Zealand in the 2021 Women's Rugby World Cup final.
Conversely, Italy lost four of their five matches in the 2024 Six Nations, though they did topple Ireland 27-22 with an impressive display in Dublin.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch England v Italy on TV and online.
When is England v Italy?
England v Italy will take place on Sunday 23rd March 2025.
The game takes place at the York Community Stadium in York, United Kingdom.
What time is England v Italy kick-off?
England v Italy will kick off at 3pm.
Check out the Women's Six Nations TV schedule with our comprehensive guide.
What TV channel is England v Italy on?
England v Italy will be shown live on BBC Two.
Rugby experts and former players will provide plenty of build-up to the big game in the run-up to kick-off.
Every match of the tournament will be shown live across the BBC.
How to live stream England v Italy online
England v Italy will be live streamed on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website for free.
Fans can tune in to watch all the action live and on the move via a range of device, including smartphones and tablets via the ITVX app.
