England are on a roll as they seek to close 2025 on a high note against Argentina at Twickenham.

A successful autumn has yielded victories over Australia, Fiji and, most impressively, against New Zealand in a raucous atmosphere last time out.

Coach Steve Borthwick has guided his side to 10 wins on the bounce with just one defeat in 2025.

Coach Steve Borthwick has guided his side to 10 wins on the bounce with just one defeat in 2025.

What TV channel is England v Argentina on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1.

England v Argentina will kick off at 4:10pm UK time on Sunday 23rd November 2025 at Twickenham.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream England v Argentina online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ on Amazon Prime Video and stream directly to your smart TV.

Regular subscribers can stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

