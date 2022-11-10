Thanks to that coaching line-up, a strong French and New Zealand contingent makes up the team, while England internationals Joe Marler and Joe Marchant have been released by Harlequins for the fixture. Wales internationals Aaron Wainwright and Rhys Webb will also pull on the black and white hoops.

The Barbarians and All Blacks XV are each bringing strong squads to London for their Killik Cup clash. The Barbarians are being coached by prolific Crusaders coach Scott Robertson and Stade Rochelais coach Ronan O’Gara this week for the game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The All Blacks XV have already seen plenty of their players coming and going, including players being called up to play for Ian Foster’s New Zealand full side. TJ Perenara is the most recent to have been given the nod for the All Blacks.

The southern hemisphere side romped home to a 47-19 victory over Ireland A recently and will hope to go two from two on Sunday. With the likes of Shaun Stevenson and Damian McKenzie available to them, they boast a side stacked with talent.

Sunday’s game will be the first of four for the Barbarians. They will move on to face Harlequins, Bath and Northampton Saints in the coming days after the Gallagher Premiership clubs were left without fixtures after Wasps and Worcester Warriors entered administration.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the TV and live stream coverage details, kick-off time and team news for the big game.

When is Barbarians v All Blacks XV on TV?

Barbarians v All Blacks XV will take place on Sunday 13th November 2022 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

What time is kick-off?

Barbarians v All Blacks XV will kick-off at 2pm.

What TV channel is Barbarians v All Blacks XV on?

The match is being broadcast live on Viaplay Sports 1, formerly Premier Sports. You can watch in the UK through a subscription service.

How to live stream Barbarians v All Blacks XV online

Viaplay will show coverage of the game live from 1:30pm.

Scotland v All Blacks XV team news

Barbarians: TBC

All Blacks XV: TBC

