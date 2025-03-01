Reigning Super League champions Warriors are aiming to properly ignite their season following a win and a defeat in their opening two games. Their season opener was a 0-1 defeat to Leigh Leopards.

Wolves have made a winning start in 2025 with two victories from two outings, against Huddersfield Giants and Catalans Dragons.

Fans have jetted across to Nevada from the UK ahead of this encounter, while local fans and Vegas visitors will be encouraged to make their own way to Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders NFL team.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wigan Warriors v Warrington Wolves on TV and online.

When is Wigan Warriors v Warrington Wolves?

Wigan Warriors v Warrington Wolves will take place on Saturday 1st March 2025.

Wigan Warriors v Warrington Wolves start time

Wigan Warriors v Warrington Wolves will begin at 9:30pm UK time (1:30pm local time in Las Vegas).

What TV channel is Wigan Warriors v Warrington Wolves on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Action from 8:30pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

How to live stream Wigan Warriors v Warrington Wolves online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

