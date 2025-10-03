They missed out on the League Leaders' Shield to Hull KR this time around, but remain a deadly force with the know-how to go all the way.

The Leopards must convert any nerves and anxieties from last year's encounter into fuel for a big display here.

They will be determined to give a stronger account of themselves on the big stage as they bid to reach their first ever Grand Final appearance.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wigan Warriors v Leigh Leopards on TV and online.

When is Wigan Warriors v Leigh Leopards?

Wigan Warriors v Leigh Leopards will take place on Friday 3rd October 2025.

Wigan Warriors v Leigh Leopards kick-off time

Wigan Warriors v Leigh Leopards will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Wigan Warriors v Leigh Leopards on?

Leigh Leopards v Wakefield Trinity will be broadcast live on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

How to live stream Wigan Warriors v Leigh Leopards online

You can also watch the match on a range of mobile devices via Sky Go and NOW.

NOW is essentially Sky Sports without a contract. You can buy a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via their app.

