Only St Helens, Leeds, Bradford Bulls and Wigan have lifted the Super League and Matt Peet's side will be hoping their experience on the biggest stage will see them scoop the trophy once again.

Hull KR are making their first ever Grand Final appearance and they know they face a tough opponent in Wigan, who lifted the Super League last season after beating Catalans Dragons 10-2.

Willie Peters's Hull KR team finished second this season and they overcame Warrington Wolves in the semi-finals to set up the Old Trafford showdown but who will come out on top? The newcomers Hull or the experienced Wigan?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wigan Warriors v Hull KR on TV and online.

When is the Super League Grand Final?

Wigan Warriors v Hull KR will take place on Saturday 12th October 2024.

Super League Grand Final kick-off time

Wigan Warriors v Hull KR will kick off at 6pm.

What TV channel is the Super League Grand Final on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports+ from 5pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream the Super League Grand Final online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

