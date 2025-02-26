Head coach Paul Wellens could barely ask for more from his men in the opening two rounds, but he will be careful to ensure his side appreciate this is a marathon not a sprint.

Wakefield Trinity have fared reasonably well since returning to the top flight this season as part of their new Grade A status.

They beat Leeds Rhinos 14-12 in their opener before falling to last season's runners-up Hull KR by the same scoreline, only in reverse.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wakefield Trinity v St Helens on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Wakefield Trinity v St Helens?

Wakefield Trinity v St Helens will take place on Saturday 1st March 2025.

Wakefield Trinity v St Helens start time

Wakefield Trinity v St Helens will begin at 2:30pm.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

What TV channel is Wakefield Trinity v St Helens on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC Two from 2:25pm.

Certain Super League games will be shown across BBC platforms throughout the season.

How to live stream Wakefield Trinity v St Helens online

You can also live stream Wakefield Trinity v St Helens online via BBC iPlayer.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.