What channel is Wakefield Trinity v St Helens Super League match on? TV coverage, live stream and start time
Check out how to watch Wakefield Trinity v St Helens in the Super League, including TV channel and start time.
St Helens are aiming to maintain their red-hot start to the new Super League campaign when they travel to face new boys Wakefield Trinity at Belle Vue this weekend.
The league leaders demolished a weakened Salford Red Devils team 82-0 on the opening weekend before racking up a 46-6 victory on the road at Castleford Tigers.
Head coach Paul Wellens could barely ask for more from his men in the opening two rounds, but he will be careful to ensure his side appreciate this is a marathon not a sprint.
Wakefield Trinity have fared reasonably well since returning to the top flight this season as part of their new Grade A status.
They beat Leeds Rhinos 14-12 in their opener before falling to last season's runners-up Hull KR by the same scoreline, only in reverse.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wakefield Trinity v St Helens on TV and online.
When is Wakefield Trinity v St Helens?
Wakefield Trinity v St Helens will take place on Saturday 1st March 2025.
Wakefield Trinity v St Helens start time
Wakefield Trinity v St Helens will begin at 2:30pm.
What TV channel is Wakefield Trinity v St Helens on?
Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC Two from 2:25pm.
Certain Super League games will be shown across BBC platforms throughout the season.
How to live stream Wakefield Trinity v St Helens online
You can also live stream Wakefield Trinity v St Helens online via BBC iPlayer.
The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.
