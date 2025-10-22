The Rugby League Ashes returns to the sporting calendar for the first time in 22 years – and you can tune in for every moment live for free.

England renew their rivalry with Australia across three matches to be staged in the UK, starting with a firecracker opener at Wembley Stadium.

This is no fresh innovation: the Rugby League Ashes have been fought for between Great Britain and Australia across 39 editions dating back to 1908.

The series was cancelled following the 2003 edition, but it has been resurrected as an England versus Australia match-up.

Australia boast dominance in the pre-hiatus event having won 13 series in a row dating back to England's last triumph in 1970.

However, the overall record remains remarkably closely contested. Great Britain boast 20 victories to Australia's 19.

Players and officials will be determined to relight the fire and restore this series back to the top of the game.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the TV coverage details for the Rugby League Ashes 2025.

Rugby League Ashes 2025 on TV

Every match of the Rugby League Ashes 2025 series will be shown live and free across the BBC.

Each game will be shown on BBC One, offering millions the chance to tune in for international rugby league drama.

Of course, all coverage will be live streamed on iPlayer across a range of devices, meaning you can keep up with the action wherever you are.

Rugby League Ashes TV schedule

All UK time.

1st Match

Saturday 25th October

England v Australia (8pm, Wembley) BBC One / iPlayer

2nd Match

Saturday 1st November

England v Australia (11am, Hill Dickinson Stadium) BBC One / iPlayer

3rd Match

Saturday 8th November

England v Australia (11am, Headingley) BBC One / iPlayer

