They are the first promoted side to reach the eliminators since Leigh in 2023.

Leigh Leopards have made the play-offs for a third successive season, though they have never hosted a post-season match on home turf where they have been so strong in 2025.

The winner of this one will face either Hull KR or Wigan Warriors in the semi-finals.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Leigh Leopards v Wakefield Trinity on TV and online.

When is Leigh Leopards v Wakefield Trinity?

Leigh Leopards v Wakefield Trinity will take place on Friday 26th September 2025.

Leigh Leopards v Wakefield Trinity kick-off time

Leigh Leopards v Wakefield Trinity will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Leigh Leopards v Wakefield Trinity on?

Leigh Leopards v Wakefield Trinity will be broadcast live on Sky Sports+ and free to air on BBC Three.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

How to live stream Leigh Leopards v Wakefield Trinity online

You can also watch the match on a range of mobile devices via Sky Go, NOW and free to air on BBC iPlayer.

NOW is essentially Sky Sports without a contract. You can buy a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via their app.

