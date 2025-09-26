Leeds have won the competition on eight occasions, making them one of the strongest pedigree teams in the league.

Only St Helens can look down on the Rhinos given their status as 10-time winners.

They last triumphed in 2022 to mark four consecutive title wins, despite only winning the League Leaders' Shield in two of those campaigns.

The winner of this one will face either Hull KR or Wigan Warriors in the semi-finals.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Leeds Rhinos v St Helens on TV and online.

When is Leeds Rhinos v St Helens?

Leeds Rhinos v St Helens will take place on Saturday 27th September 2025.

Leeds Rhinos v St Helens kick-off time

Leeds Rhinos v St Helens will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Leeds Rhinos v St Helens on?

Leigh Leopards v Wakefield Trinity will be broadcast live on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

How to live stream Leeds Rhinos v St Helens online

You can also watch the match on a range of mobile devices via Sky Go and NOW.

NOW is essentially Sky Sports without a contract. You can buy a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via their app.

