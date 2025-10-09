The Robins dusted themselves down to win the League Leaders' Shield in Super League 2025, and overcame St Helens to reach the final.

It was close in the final standings, but the Warriors fell two points short of their title rivals. Now they have a chance to add an eighth title to their cabinet if they can topple Hull KR.

The two regular season meetings between these two teams ended in a victory apiece, with the away side winning on each occasion. How will they fare in neutral territory?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Hull KR v Wigan Warriors on TV and online.

When is Hull KR v Wigan Warriors?

Hull KR v Wigan Warriors will take place on Saturday 11th October 2025.

Hull KR v Wigan Warriors kick-off time

Hull KR v Wigan Warriors will kick off at 6pm.

What TV channel is Hull KR v Wigan Warriors on?

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

How to live stream Hull KR v Wigan Warriors online

You can also watch the match on a range of mobile devices via Sky Go and NOW.

NOW is essentially Sky Sports without a contract. You can buy a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

Regular subscribers can also stream the match on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via their app.

