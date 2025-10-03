They will be determined to earn another shot at glory, but must overcome the team with unparalleled pedigree in this competition.

Watch Super League 2025 live on Sky Sports and BBC

10-time Super League champions St Helens have failed to reach the Grand Final in the last two editions, but boasted four consecutive overall triumphs between 2019 and 2022.

They defeated Leeds Rhinos 16-14 in a tight, tense eliminator clash at Headingley last week. They know what they need to do against Hull KR to advance to another showpiece match.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Hull KR v St Helens on TV and online.

When is Hull KR v St Helens?

Hull KR v St Helens will take place on Saturday 4th October 2025.

Hull KR v St Helens kick-off time

Hull KR v St Helens will kick off at 5:30pm.

What TV channel is Hull KR v St Helens on?

Leigh Leopards v Wakefield Trinity will be broadcast live on Sky Sports+ and BBC Two.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

BBC coverage will begin at 5:15pm.

How to live stream Hull KR v St Helens online

You can also watch the match on a range of mobile devices via Sky Go, NOW and BBC iPlayer.

NOW is essentially Sky Sports without a contract. You can buy a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

Regular subscribers can also stream the match on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via their app.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.