What channel is Huddersfield Giants v Warrington Wolves Challenge Cup semi-final on? TV coverage, live stream and kick-off time
Check out how to watch Huddersfield Giants v Warrington Wolves in the Challenge Cup semi-finals, including TV channel and kick-off time.
Huddersfield Giants tackle Warrington Wolves in a Challenge Cup semi-final showdown to reach the showpiece game at the Totally Wicked Stadium this weekend.
The Giants were toppled by Wigan Warriors 16-14 in the 2022 final, but their last victory in the competition came more than 70 years ago in 1953.
Warrington are favourites to qualify for the grand final as they sit third in the current Super League standings, six points clear of their opponents.
The Wolves are nine-time Challenge Cup champions, but have lost two of their last three finals in the competition.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Huddersfield Giants v Warrington Wolves on TV and online.
When is Huddersfield Giants v Warrington Wolves?
Huddersfield Giants v Warrington Wolves will take place on Sunday 19th May 2024.
Huddersfield Giants v Warrington Wolves kick-off time
Huddersfield Giants v Warrington Wolves will kick off at 3:15pm.
What TV channel is Huddersfield Giants v Warrington Wolves on?
Huddersfield Giants v Warrington Wolves will be broadcast live on BBC Two.
How to live stream Huddersfield Giants v Warrington Wolves online
You can live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices, including smartphones, tablets and laptops.
