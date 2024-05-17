Warrington are favourites to qualify for the grand final as they sit third in the current Super League standings, six points clear of their opponents.

The Wolves are nine-time Challenge Cup champions, but have lost two of their last three finals in the competition.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Huddersfield Giants v Warrington Wolves on TV and online.

When is Huddersfield Giants v Warrington Wolves?

Huddersfield Giants v Warrington Wolves will take place on Sunday 19th May 2024.

Huddersfield Giants v Warrington Wolves kick-off time

Huddersfield Giants v Warrington Wolves will kick off at 3:15pm.

What TV channel is Huddersfield Giants v Warrington Wolves on?

Huddersfield Giants v Warrington Wolves will be broadcast live on BBC Two.

How to live stream Huddersfield Giants v Warrington Wolves online

You can live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices, including smartphones, tablets and laptops.

