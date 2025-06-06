What channel is Featherstone Rovers v York Knights 1895 Cup final on? TV details, live stream and kick-off time
Check out how to watch Featherstone Rovers v York Knights in the 1895 Cup final, including TV details and kick-off time.
Featherstone Rovers and York Knights meet under the famous arch at Wembley Stadium in the 1895 Cup final this weekend.
The two RFL Championship teams have fought through the rounds to reach the showpiece game, which takes place following the conclusion of the Challenge Cup final between Warrington Wolves and Hull KR.
This is Rovers' third appearance in six editions of the competition. They triumphed in 2021 against, you guessed it, the York City Knights before their subtle name tweak.
The Knights have not made the final since then and will hope to make amends for the thrilling 41-34 defeat four years ago.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Featherstone Rovers v York Knights on TV and online.
When is Featherstone Rovers v York Knights?
Featherstone Rovers v York Knights will take place on Saturday 7th June 2025.
Featherstone Rovers v York Knights kick-off time
Featherstone Rovers v York Knights will kick off at 5:45pm.
What TV channel is Featherstone Rovers v York Knights on?
Featherstone Rovers v York Knights will not be shown live on terrestrial TV. However, it will be available to live stream via the platform listed below.
How to live stream Featherstone Rovers v York Knights online
You can watch the match by signing up to SuperLeague+.
Subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via their app.
Authors
Michael Potts is the Sport Editor for Radio Times, covering all of the biggest sporting events across the globe with previews, features, interviews and more. He has worked for Radio Times since 2019 and previously worked on the sport desk at Express.co.uk after starting his career writing features for What Culture. He achieved a first-class degree in Sports Journalism in 2014.