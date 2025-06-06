This is Rovers' third appearance in six editions of the competition. They triumphed in 2021 against, you guessed it, the York City Knights before their subtle name tweak.

The Knights have not made the final since then and will hope to make amends for the thrilling 41-34 defeat four years ago.

When is Featherstone Rovers v York Knights?

Featherstone Rovers v York Knights will take place on Saturday 7th June 2025.

Featherstone Rovers v York Knights kick-off time

Featherstone Rovers v York Knights will kick off at 5:45pm.

What TV channel is Featherstone Rovers v York Knights on?

Featherstone Rovers v York Knights will not be shown live on terrestrial TV. However, it will be available to live stream via the platform listed below.

How to live stream Featherstone Rovers v York Knights online

You can watch the match by signing up to SuperLeague+.

Subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via their app.

