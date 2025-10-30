England are fighting against the tide in the second Rugby League Ashes match of the series against Australia at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, new home of Everton FC.

Shaun Wane's team were humbled 26-6 by Australia in the opening encounter, meaning a follow-up victory in Liverpool would send the trophy back Down Under.

The tourists went 26 points up without reply until Dary Clark's late try applied a thin layer of gloss to an otherwise grim scoreline.

Captain George Williams will be keen to rally the troops and go again in the second encounter to force a decider at Headingley, but it feels like a substantial task for the hosts to fight their way back from here.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch England v Australia on TV and online.

When is England v Australia 2nd match?

England v Australia will take place on Saturday 1st November 2025.

England v Australia 2nd match kick-off time

England v Australia will kick off at 2:30pm UK time at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, Liverpool.

What TV channel is England v Australia 2nd match on?

England v Australia will be broadcast live on BBC One.

How to live stream England v Australia 2nd match online

You can also watch the match on a range of mobile devices via BBC iPlayer.

Fans can stream the match on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via their app.

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.