England face Australia for the first time since 2017 as the Rugby League Ashes returns to the sporting calendar for the first time in 22 years.

The series was competed between Great Britain and Australia on 39 occasions between 1908 and 2003 before being cancelled.

However, the resurrection of a once great series will delight fans across the globe – and UK fans can tune in to all the action for free.

England suffered a 6-0 defeat in Brisbane during the teams' last meeting, but coach Shaun Wane will be determined to start this fresh series on a high note.

Wane has won 10 of his 12 matches in charge of England since taking the reins in 2020. Captain George Williams, who plays for Warrington Wolves in the Super League, will lead the team into this first encounter.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch England v Australia on TV and online.

When is England v Australia 1st match?

England v Australia will take place on Saturday 25th October 2025.

England v Australia 1st match kick-off time

England v Australia will kick off at 2:30pm UK time at Wembley Stadium.

What TV channel is England v Australia 1st match on?

England v Australia will be broadcast live on BBC One.

How to live stream England v Australia 1st match online

You can also watch the match on a range of mobile devices via BBC iPlayer.

Fans can stream the match on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via their app.

