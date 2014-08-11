Rory Mcllroy is mile-high after US PGA Championship win
The Northern Irish golfer celebrates his second Major of the year on a private jet to New York
Published: Monday, 11 August 2014 at 9:30 am
Who says golf is an old man's sport? Rory Mcllroy turns on the style by celebrating his US PGA Championship win aboard a private jet to New York.
The 25-year-old tweeted a picture of him mid-flight after becoming the first UK golfer to win back-to-back majors.
Mcllroy finished the final round on 16 under par, just one stroke ahead of second-placed Phil Mickelson. Clearly he didn't hang around long at the Valhalla Golf Club in Kentucky, tweeting a few hours after his win, "NYC here we come!!"
Mcllroy later posted another picture, showing him holding both the Wanamaker Trophy and the Claret Jug from his earlier win at this year's Open Championship.
