Not content to let his grandmother steal the limelight, Prince Harry has crashed his own Commonwealth Games selfie with this cheeky thumbs up.

The prince popped up in a picture of New Zealand rugby sevens coaches Sir Gordon Tietjens and Trevor Shailer during the swimming events at Glasgow 2014. Prince William can also be seen in the full shot, apparently paying more attention to the action pool than his younger brother.

This isn't the first 'royal photobomb' of this year's Commonwealth Games. In the first week the Queen was captured smiling during a selfie taken by Australian hockey players.

Now Prince Harry has upped the ante, who will be next to take up the Royal selfie challenge?

