How to watch the Omega European Masters golf by TV channel, live stream, dates, times

The Tour makes its way this week to one of the most attractive golf courses in the world, surrounded by soaring peaks and exceptional natural beauty in the Swiss countryside. But this is no holiday in the mountains for the players, as the Crans-Sur-Sierre Golf Club will give them plenty more to think about than the views, with the 6,848 yard track peppered with hazards, tight treelined fairways and with greens on the small side, there’s not much room for error on this course close to the clouds.

Hot on the heels of the D+D Real Czech Masters last week, which was won by Johannes Veerman with an impressive 15 under par, we can expect plenty more very competitive golf from the field this time – with Veerman once again amongst this impressive field of 150+ golfers competing for a two million dollar prize fund.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch the tournament live from your living room…

When is Omega European Masters 2021?

The Omega European Masters will take place from Thursday 26th August 2021 until Sunday 29th August 2021.

Where is the Omega European Masters 2021 course?

The tournament takes place at the impressive and high-altitude Crans-Sur-Sierre Golf Club, Crans Montana in Switzerland.

The course is a par 70 and plays at 6,848 yards.

How to watch the Omega European Masters 2021 golf on TV

You can watch the entire exciting tournament live on Sky Sports Golf or for those wishing to watch online, it’s available via the SkyGo app throughout the week and weekend.

Live stream Omega European Masters 2021 golf online

You can watch the entire tournament with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99 without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can also be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Omega European Masters 2021 golf TV schedule

Thursday 26th August

Sky Sports Golf from 12:30pm

Friday 27th August

Sky Sports Golf from 12:30pm

Saturday 28th August

Sky Sports Golf from 12pm

Sunday 29th August

Sky Sports Golf from 12pm