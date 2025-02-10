Who is the Super Bowl 2025 MVP? Most Valued Player confirmed
The Super Bowl LIX MVP has been announced.
The Super Bowl Most Valued Player award is the honour nobody is allowed to admit how much they want to win it.
In the build-up to every edition of the annual blockbuster game, players will talk about the team, the whole team and nothing but the team. There is no 'I' in team, after all.
But in terms of individual honours in US sport, Super Bowl MVP is pretty much the gold standard, top of the charts, the ultimate recognition of greatness in the greatest game of all. Every single player on the field wants to be The Guy – That Guy.
But who walked off with the honour after Super Bowl LIX?
Who was Super Bowl 2025 MVP?
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is the Super Bowl 2025 MVP following a huge performance and victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in New Orleans.
Hurts racked up 221 yards from 17 completed passes out of 22, plus two touchdown passes and a lone interception. He was also the team's top rusher with 72 yards from 11 carries and a touchdown to boot.
List of Super Bowl MVPs
Since 2000.
- 2000 (Super Bowl XXXIV) – Kurt Warner, QB, St. Louis Rams
- 2001 (Super Bowl XXXV) – Ray Lewis, LB, Baltimore Ravens
- 2002 (Super Bowl XXXVI) – Tom Brady, QB, New England Patriots
- 2003 (Super Bowl XXXVII) – Dexter Jackson, S, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- 2004 (Super Bowl XXXVIII) – Tom Brady, QB, New England Patriots
- 2005 (Super Bowl XXXIX) – Deion Branch, WR, New England Patriots
- 2006 (Super Bowl XL) – Hines Ward, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
- 2007 (Super Bowl XLI) – Peyton Manning, QB, Indianapolis Colts
- 2008 (Super Bowl XLII) – Eli Manning, QB, New York Giants
- 2009 (Super Bowl XLIII) – Santonio Holmes, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
- 2010 (Super Bowl XLIV) – Drew Brees, QB, New Orleans Saints
- 2011 (Super Bowl XLV) – Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers
- 2012 (Super Bowl XLVI) – Eli Manning, QB, New York Giants
- 2013 (Super Bowl XLVII) – Joe Flacco, QB, Baltimore Ravens
- 2014 (Super Bowl XLVIII) – Malcolm Smith, LB, Seattle Seahawks
- 2015 (Super Bowl XLIX) – Tom Brady, QB, New England Patriots
- 2016 (Super Bowl 50) – Von Miller, LB, Denver Broncos
- 2017 (Super Bowl LI) – Tom Brady, QB, New England Patriots
- 2018 (Super Bowl LII) – Nick Foles, QB, Philadelphia Eagles
- 2019 (Super Bowl LIII) – Julian Edelman, WR, New England Patriots
- 2020 (Super Bowl LIV) – Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs
- 2021 (Super Bowl LV) – Tom Brady, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- 2022 (Super Bowl LVI) – Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams
- 2023 (Super Bowl LVII) – Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs
- 2024 (Super Bowl LVIII) – Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs
- 2025 (Super Bowl LIX) – Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles
