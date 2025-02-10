But in terms of individual honours in US sport, Super Bowl MVP is pretty much the gold standard, top of the charts, the ultimate recognition of greatness in the greatest game of all. Every single player on the field wants to be The Guy – That Guy.

But who walked off with the honour after Super Bowl LIX?

RadioTimes.com brings you the Super Bowl 2025 MVP.

Who was Super Bowl 2025 MVP?

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is the Super Bowl 2025 MVP following a huge performance and victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in New Orleans.

Hurts racked up 221 yards from 17 completed passes out of 22, plus two touchdown passes and a lone interception. He was also the team's top rusher with 72 yards from 11 carries and a touchdown to boot.

List of Super Bowl MVPs

Since 2000.

2000 (Super Bowl XXXIV) – Kurt Warner, QB, St. Louis Rams

– Kurt Warner, QB, St. Louis Rams 2001 (Super Bowl XXXV) – Ray Lewis, LB, Baltimore Ravens

– Ray Lewis, LB, Baltimore Ravens 2002 (Super Bowl XXXVI) – Tom Brady, QB, New England Patriots

– Tom Brady, QB, New England Patriots 2003 (Super Bowl XXXVII) – Dexter Jackson, S, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

– Dexter Jackson, S, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2004 (Super Bowl XXXVIII) – Tom Brady, QB, New England Patriots

– Tom Brady, QB, New England Patriots 2005 (Super Bowl XXXIX) – Deion Branch, WR, New England Patriots

– Deion Branch, WR, New England Patriots 2006 (Super Bowl XL) – Hines Ward, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

– Hines Ward, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers 2007 (Super Bowl XLI) – Peyton Manning, QB, Indianapolis Colts

– Peyton Manning, QB, Indianapolis Colts 2008 (Super Bowl XLII) – Eli Manning, QB, New York Giants

– Eli Manning, QB, New York Giants 2009 (Super Bowl XLIII) – Santonio Holmes, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

– Santonio Holmes, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers 2010 (Super Bowl XLIV) – Drew Brees, QB, New Orleans Saints

– Drew Brees, QB, New Orleans Saints 2011 (Super Bowl XLV) – Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers

– Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers 2012 (Super Bowl XLVI) – Eli Manning, QB, New York Giants

– Eli Manning, QB, New York Giants 2013 (Super Bowl XLVII) – Joe Flacco, QB, Baltimore Ravens

– Joe Flacco, QB, Baltimore Ravens 2014 (Super Bowl XLVIII) – Malcolm Smith, LB, Seattle Seahawks

– Malcolm Smith, LB, Seattle Seahawks 2015 (Super Bowl XLIX) – Tom Brady, QB, New England Patriots

– Tom Brady, QB, New England Patriots 2016 (Super Bowl 50) – Von Miller, LB, Denver Broncos

– Von Miller, LB, Denver Broncos 2017 (Super Bowl LI) – Tom Brady, QB, New England Patriots

– Tom Brady, QB, New England Patriots 2018 (Super Bowl LII) – Nick Foles, QB, Philadelphia Eagles

– Nick Foles, QB, Philadelphia Eagles 2019 (Super Bowl LIII) – Julian Edelman, WR, New England Patriots

– Julian Edelman, WR, New England Patriots 2020 (Super Bowl LIV) – Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

– Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs 2021 (Super Bowl LV) – Tom Brady, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

– Tom Brady, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2022 (Super Bowl LVI) – Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams

– Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams 2023 (Super Bowl LVII) – Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

– Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs 2024 (Super Bowl LVIII) – Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

– Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs 2025 (Super Bowl LIX) – Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles

