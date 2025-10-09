A 7v7 match between Team Aitch and Team Gunna will pit celebrities, YouTubers, former NFL players, and current flag football stars against each other. Chaos is likely to follow.

The event, a collaboration between the NFL and YouTube, will be available to watch live on YouTube from 7pm on Saturday 11th October.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details you need to know about the line-ups for the NFL’s Flag Football Game on YouTube.

The London edition of NFL’s Flag Football Game includes a mix of music artists, TV personalities, online creators, flag football stars, and ex-NFL players.

That's not all, however, as surprise appearances are promised at the Copper Box Arena.

Check out the NFL’s Flag Football Game line-ups well as presenters and commentators.

Team Aitch line-up

Aitch is captain of Team Aitch. Photo by Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns Photo by Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns

Aitch (Artist)

Ryan Fitzpatrick (Ex-NFL player)

Adam W (Creator)

Ashlea Klam (US flag football player)

Tommy Fury (Boxer and TV personality)

SV2 (Creator)

Jay Cinco (Artist)

Mabel (Artist)

Phoebe Schecter (GB flag football player)

Team Gunna line-up

Gunna is the captain of Team Gunna. Photo by Simone Joyner/Getty Images Photo by Simone Joyner/Getty Images

Gunna (Artist)

Diana Flores (Mexican flag football player)

Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson (Ex-NFL player)

Deestroying (Creator)

Khaby Lame (Creator)

Speedy Morman (Creator)

Jamie Laing (Radio DJ and TV personality)

Sam Thompson (TV personality)

Nella Rose (Creator)

Kay Adams will host the coverage, which includes a live pregame show, alongside former NFL player Maurice Jones-Drew and Spurs striker Dom Solanke.

Ex-NFL player Andrew Hawkins will provide play-by-play commentary, joined by TV host Maya Jama and YouTube creator Duke Dennis.

