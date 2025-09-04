The NFL returns this week with a fresh slate of games for fans on both sides of the Atlantic to savour.

Battle-hardened supporters based in Britain are used to sacrificing their body clocks to enjoy the biggest games, but there will be a wider range of access to games in 2025 following a TV rights reshuffle.

Three platforms will split games throughout the season as Jalen Hurts and his Super Bowl-winning Philadelphia Eagles aim to soar again.

RadioTimes.com brings you the NFL TV schedule in the UK this season.

How to watch NFL on TV

NFL TV rights will be divided between Sky Sports, NFL Game Pass via DAZN and free-to-air channel 5 in 2025.

Sky Sports boasts the first pick for the 6pm and 9pm game slots each Sunday, as well as up to three more games on any given Sunday.

Sky will also show every Thursday Night, Sunday Night and Monday Night Football game. The popular NFL RedZone will also be shown on Sky platforms.

NFL Game Pass via DAZN will show every single game of the entire NFL season, including the playoffs. The two first-pick Sunday games chosen by Sky will be shown on Game Pass via a 24-hour delay.

You can sign up for NFL Game Pass via DAZN with a Weekly Pro pass from £15.99 per week, or Season Pro pass from £169.99 upfront or a monthly cost of £17.99.

Additionally, 5 will show two NFL games per week across its platforms every Sunday during the regular season.

The schedule will see one game from the 6pm UK time slot shown on 5, before a second game will be shown from 9pm on 5ACTION, which will be rebranded 5NFL on game nights. These games will also be live streamed on the 5 website.

NFL TV schedule in UK

Friday 5th September

Saturday 6th September

Sunday 7th September

Monday 8th September

Tuesday 9th September

Friday 12th September

More games to be added.

