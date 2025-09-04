NFL TV schedule in UK: Coverage details, televised games on Sky, DAZN and 5
Your guide to the NFL TV schedule in the UK, featuring all the games you can watch across the channels.
The NFL returns this week with a fresh slate of games for fans on both sides of the Atlantic to savour.
Battle-hardened supporters based in Britain are used to sacrificing their body clocks to enjoy the biggest games, but there will be a wider range of access to games in 2025 following a TV rights reshuffle.
Three platforms will split games throughout the season as Jalen Hurts and his Super Bowl-winning Philadelphia Eagles aim to soar again.
RadioTimes.com brings you the NFL TV schedule in the UK this season.
How to watch NFL on TV
NFL TV rights will be divided between Sky Sports, NFL Game Pass via DAZN and free-to-air channel 5 in 2025.
Sky Sports boasts the first pick for the 6pm and 9pm game slots each Sunday, as well as up to three more games on any given Sunday.
Sky will also show every Thursday Night, Sunday Night and Monday Night Football game. The popular NFL RedZone will also be shown on Sky platforms.
NFL Game Pass via DAZN will show every single game of the entire NFL season, including the playoffs. The two first-pick Sunday games chosen by Sky will be shown on Game Pass via a 24-hour delay.
You can sign up for NFL Game Pass via DAZN with a Weekly Pro pass from £15.99 per week, or Season Pro pass from £169.99 upfront or a monthly cost of £17.99.
Additionally, 5 will show two NFL games per week across its platforms every Sunday during the regular season.
The schedule will see one game from the 6pm UK time slot shown on 5, before a second game will be shown from 9pm on 5ACTION, which will be rebranded 5NFL on game nights. These games will also be live streamed on the 5 website.
NFL TV schedule in UK
Friday 5th September
- Philadelphia Eagles v Dallas Cowboys (1:20am) Sky Sports NFL
Saturday 6th September
- Los Angeles Chargers v Kansas City Chiefs (1:00am) DAZN NFL Game Pass
Sunday 7th September
- Atlanta Falcons v Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6:00pm) Sky Sports+
- Cleveland Browns v Cincinnati Bengals (6:00pm) DAZN NFL Game Pass
- Indianapolis Colts v Miami Dolphins (6:00pm) DAZN NFL Game Pass
- Jacksonville Jaguars v Carolina Panthers (6:00pm) DAZN NFL Game Pass
- New England Patriots v Las Vegas Raiders (6:00pm) DAZN NFL Game Pass
- New Orleans Saints v Arizona Cardinals (6:00pm) DAZN NFL Game Pass
- Washington Commanders v New York Giants (6:00pm) DAZN NFL Game Pass / 5
- New York Jets v Pittsburgh Steelers (6:00pm) Sky Sports NFL
- Denver Broncos v Tennessee Titans (9:05pm) DAZN NFL Game Pass
- Seattle Seahawks v San Francisco 49ers (9:05pm) DAZN NFL Game Pass
- Green Bay Packers v Detroit Lions (9:25pm) Sky Sports NFL / 5Action
- Los Angeles Rams v Houston Texans (9:25pm) Sky Sports+
Monday 8th September
- Buffalo Bills v Baltimore Ravens (1:20am) Sky Sports NFL
Tuesday 9th September
- Chicago Bears v Minnesota Vikings (1:15am) Sky Sports NFL
Friday 12th September
- Green Bay Packers v Washington Commanders (1:15am) Sky Sports NFL
More games to be added.
