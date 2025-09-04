Three platforms will split games throughout the season as Jalen Hurts and his Super Bowl-winning Philadelphia Eagles aim to soar again.

RadioTimes.com brings you the NFL TV schedule in the UK this season.

How to watch NFL on TV

NFL TV rights will be divided between Sky Sports, NFL Game Pass via DAZN and free-to-air channel 5 in 2025.

Sky Sports boasts the first pick for the 6pm and 9pm game slots each Sunday, as well as up to three more games on any given Sunday.

Sky will also show every Thursday Night, Sunday Night and Monday Night Football game. The popular NFL RedZone will also be shown on Sky platforms.

NFL Game Pass via DAZN will show every single game of the entire NFL season, including the playoffs. The two first-pick Sunday games chosen by Sky will be shown on Game Pass via a 24-hour delay.

You can sign up for NFL Game Pass via DAZN with a Weekly Pro pass from £15.99 per week, or Season Pro pass from £169.99 upfront or a monthly cost of £17.99.

Additionally, 5 will show two NFL games per week across its platforms every Sunday during the regular season.

The schedule will see one game from the 6pm UK time slot shown on 5, before a second game will be shown from 9pm on 5ACTION, which will be rebranded 5NFL on game nights. These games will also be live streamed on the 5 website.

NFL TV schedule in UK

Friday 5th September

Philadelphia Eagles v Dallas Cowboys (1:20am) Sky Sports NFL

Saturday 6th September

Los Angeles Chargers v Kansas City Chiefs (1:00am) DAZN NFL Game Pass

Sunday 7th September

Monday 8th September

Buffalo Bills v Baltimore Ravens (1:20am) Sky Sports NFL

Tuesday 9th September

Chicago Bears v Minnesota Vikings (1:15am) Sky Sports NFL

Friday 12th September

Green Bay Packers v Washington Commanders (1:15am) Sky Sports NFL

More games to be added.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.