The pinnacle event of world pool has arrived with the Mosconi Cup set to light up Alexandra Palace this week.

Reigning champions Europe will aim to add a sixth consecutive triumph to their name as they welcome the United States to north London.

Three-time MVP Jayson Shaw is back to defend the title after inspiring Europe to an 11-6 victory in Orlando, Florida last year.

The overall series record stands at 17-13 in favour of the Europeans, plus a tie in 2006, though the USA have only won two editions since 2009.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Mosconi Cup 2025 pool tournament.

How to watch and live stream Mosconi Cup 2025 in the UK

The tournament starts on Wednesday 3rd December and runs until the final on Saturday 7th December 2025.

Play begins around 6:30pm UK time.

You can watch the Mosconi Cup 2025 live on Sky Sports Mix and Sky Sports Main Event.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £20 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the action via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

