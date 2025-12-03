The Mosconi Cup gets under way with a day of team matches as Europe aim to defend their crown on home soil at Alexandra Palace.

The Europeans have won the last five editions on the bounce, overtaking the USA in the overall series rankings in the process.

Day 1 features a Team Match between the Europeans and their guests, while three-time MVP Jayson Shaw faces Skyler Woodward in the first singles match of the tournament.

A host of doubles and singles matches will take place on Thursday and Friday before the final singles showdowns on Saturday.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full order of play for the Mosconi Cup 2025, updated each day with the latest slate of matches, plus the full tournament schedule.

Mosconi Cup 2025 order of play

All UK time. Matches to be updated.

Wednesday 3rd December – Day 1

From 6:30pm

Match 1: Team Match: Europe vs USA

Match 2: Doubles Match: Joshua Filler & David Alcaide vs Fedor Gorst & Shane Van Boening

Match 3: Singles Match: Jayson Shaw vs Skyler Woodward

Match 4: Doubles Match: Moritz Neuhausen & Pijus Labutis vs Tyler Styer & Billy Thorpe

Thursday 4th December – Day 2

From 6:30pm

Doubles and singles matches

TBC

Friday 5th December – Day 3

From 6:30pm

Doubles and singles matches

TBC

Saturday 6th December – Day 4

From 6:30pm

Final singles matches

TBC

How to watch and live stream the Mosconi Cup 2025 in the UK

The tournament starts on Wednesday 3rd December and runs until the final on Saturday 7th December 2025.

Play begins around 6:30pm UK time.

You can watch the Mosconi Cup 2025 live on Sky Sports Mix and Sky Sports Main Event.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £20 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the action via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

