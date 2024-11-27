Mosconi Cup pool on TV 2024: Channel, schedule and live stream
Your complete guide to how to watch the Mosconi Cup 2024 on TV and live stream, including full broadcast details.
The Mosconi Cup is the most prestigious competition in world pool, with Team USA and Team Europe set to renew rivalries once again.
The Ryder Cup-style tournament will see the best and brightest talents in the game convene in Orlando, Florida, to duel for glory.
Team Europe are the dominant force in the game with four consecutive victories in the most recent editions of the tournament and just two defeats since 2009.
Last year's competition was a more one-sided affair than usual as Europe crushed the visitors 11-3 at Ally Pally thanks to a second Mosconi Cup MVP display of Joshua Filler's career.
USA will aim to regroup in front of their own fans in Florida, but can they turn the tide back in their favour?
RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch the Mosconi Cup 2024.
When is the Mosconi Cup 2024?
The Mosconi Cup 2024 starts on Saturday 30th November 2024 and runs until Tuesday 3rd December 2024.
Play begins from 6pm UK time each day.
How to watch the Mosconi Cup 2024 on TV and live stream
You can watch the Mosconi Cup live on Sky Sports.
Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.
Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.
Sky Sports customers can live stream matches via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.
You can also watch the tournament via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).
NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.
